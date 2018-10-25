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ASCV - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4388
Rating:
(17)
Published:
ASCV.mq5 (38 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA applies BrainTrend1Sig indicator:

BrainTrend1Sig

The following parameters are responsible for its settings

  • BrainTrend1: ATR averaging period 
  • BrainTrend1: STO averaging period 
  • BrainTrend1: STO smoothing typeBrainTrend1: STO type of price

The EA trails positions per each tick (only if trailing is enabled, i.e. if Trailing Stop is above zero). Checking a trading signal by the indicator is performed only when a new bar appears. The signal from the indicator is removed on bar #1. Reverse allows you to reverse trading signals.

EURUSD,H1:

ASCV

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22052

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