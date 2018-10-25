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ASCV - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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The author of the idea - Scriptor
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA applies BrainTrend1Sig indicator:
The following parameters are responsible for its settings
- BrainTrend1: ATR averaging period
- BrainTrend1: STO averaging period
- BrainTrend1: STO smoothing typeBrainTrend1: STO type of price
The EA trails positions per each tick (only if trailing is enabled, i.e. if Trailing Stop is above zero). Checking a trading signal by the indicator is performed only when a new bar appears. The signal from the indicator is removed on bar #1. Reverse allows you to reverse trading signals.
EURUSD,H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22052
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The library allows receiving a magic number bound to three elements: symbol name, timeframe and prefix index.
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XDeMarker_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters