Unemployment Rate is a percentage of unemployed workers in relation to China's total civilian labor force. The indicator is calculated based on seasonally adjusted data. A decline in the unemployment rate is an indication of an increase in the purchasing power of the population, which can stimulate the national economy and thus have a positive effect on the yuan quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.