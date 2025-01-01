ドキュメントセクション
GlobalVariableDel

クライアント端末からグローバル変数を削除します。

bool  GlobalVariableDel(
  string  name      // グローバル変数名
  );

パラメータ

name

[in]  グローバル変数名

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。エラー情報を取得するには GetLastError() 関数を呼び出します。

注意事項

グローバル変数は、最終アクセス後 4 週間クライアント端末に保存されてから自動的に削除されます。

 

例：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   GV_NAME   "TestGlobalVariableDel"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- クライアント端末のグローバル変数GV_NAMEが存在するかどうかを確認する
  if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))
    {
    PrintFormat("Terminal global variable named \"%s\" does not exist", GV_NAME);
    return;
    }
   
//--- クライアント端末のグローバル変数GV_NAMEを削除する
  if(!GlobalVariableDel(GV_NAME))
    {
    Print("GlobalVariableDel() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
    return;
    }
   
//--- クライアント端末のグローバル変数GV_NAMEの削除が成功したかどうかを確認する
  if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))
    {
    PrintFormat("The terminal global variable named \"%s\" was successfully deleted", GV_NAME);
    }
   
  /*
  result in case of the absence of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME
  Terminal global variable named "TestGlobalVariableDel" does not exist
 
  result in case of the presence of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME
  The terminal global variable named "TestGlobalVariableDel" was successfully deleted
  */
 }