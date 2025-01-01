#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableDel"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- クライアント端末のグローバル変数GV_NAMEが存在するかどうかを確認する

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))

{

PrintFormat("Terminal global variable named \"%s\" does not exist", GV_NAME);

return;

}



//--- クライアント端末のグローバル変数GV_NAMEを削除する

if(!GlobalVariableDel(GV_NAME))

{

Print("GlobalVariableDel() failed. Error ",GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- クライアント端末のグローバル変数GV_NAMEの削除が成功したかどうかを確認する

if(!GlobalVariableCheck(GV_NAME))

{

PrintFormat("The terminal global variable named \"%s\" was successfully deleted", GV_NAME);

}



/*

result in case of the absence of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME

Terminal global variable named "TestGlobalVariableDel" does not exist



result in case of the presence of the client terminal global variable with the name GV_NAME

The terminal global variable named "TestGlobalVariableDel" was successfully deleted

*/

}