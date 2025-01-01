DocumentationSections
Signal Properties

The following enumerations are used when working with trading signals and signal copy settings.

Enumeration of double type properties of the trading signal:

ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_DOUBLE

ID

Description

SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE

Account balance

SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY

Account equity

SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN

Account gain

SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN

Account maximum drawdown

SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE

Signal subscription price

SIGNAL_BASE_ROI

Return on Investment (%)

Enumeration of integer type properties of the trading signal:

ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_INTEGER

ID

Description

SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED

Publication date (date when it become available for subscription)

SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED

Monitoring starting date

SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED

The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics

SIGNAL_BASE_ID

Signal ID

SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE

Account leverage

SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS

Profit in pips

SIGNAL_BASE_RATING

Position in rating

SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS

Number of subscribers

SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES

Number of trades

SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE

Account type (0-real, 1-demo, 2-contest)

Enumeration of string type properties of the trading signal:

ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_STRING

ID

Description

SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN

Author login

SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER

Broker name (company)

SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER

Broker server

SIGNAL_BASE_NAME

Signal name

SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY

Signal base currency

Enumeration of double type properties of the signal copy settings:

ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_DOUBLE

ID

Description

SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT

Equity limit

SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE

Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)

SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT

Maximum percent of deposit used (%), r/o

Enumeration of integer type properties of the signal copy settings:

ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_INTEGER

ID

Description

SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED

The flag enables synchronization without confirmation dialog

SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP

Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit flag

SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT

Deposit percent (%)

SIGNAL_INFO_ID

Signal id, r/o

SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED

"Copy trades by subscription" permission flag

SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE

"Agree to terms of use of Signals service" flag, r/o

Enumeration of string type properties of the signal copy settings:

ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_STRING

ID

Description

SIGNAL_INFO_NAME

Signal name, r/o

