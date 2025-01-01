Signal Properties

The following enumerations are used when working with trading signals and signal copy settings.

Enumeration of double type properties of the trading signal:

ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_DOUBLE

ID Description SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE Account balance SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY Account equity SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN Account gain SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN Account maximum drawdown SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE Signal subscription price SIGNAL_BASE_ROI Return on Investment (%)

Enumeration of integer type properties of the trading signal:

ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_INTEGER

ID Description SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED Publication date (date when it become available for subscription) SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED Monitoring starting date SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics SIGNAL_BASE_ID Signal ID SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE Account leverage SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS Profit in pips SIGNAL_BASE_RATING Position in rating SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS Number of subscribers SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES Number of trades SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE Account type (0-real, 1-demo, 2-contest)

Enumeration of string type properties of the trading signal:

ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_STRING

ID Description SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN Author login SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER Broker name (company) SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER Broker server SIGNAL_BASE_NAME Signal name SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY Signal base currency

Enumeration of double type properties of the signal copy settings:

ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_DOUBLE

ID Description SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT Equity limit SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades) SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT Maximum percent of deposit used (%), r/o

Enumeration of integer type properties of the signal copy settings:

ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_INTEGER

ID Description SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED The flag enables synchronization without confirmation dialog SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit flag SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT Deposit percent (%) SIGNAL_INFO_ID Signal id, r/o SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED "Copy trades by subscription" permission flag SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE "Agree to terms of use of Signals service" flag, r/o

Enumeration of string type properties of the signal copy settings:

ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_STRING

ID Description SIGNAL_INFO_NAME Signal name, r/o

