The following enumerations are used when working with trading signals and signal copy settings.
Enumeration of double type properties of the trading signal:
|
ID
|
Description
|
SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE
|
Account balance
|
SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY
|
Account equity
|
SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN
|
Account gain
|
SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN
|
Account maximum drawdown
|
SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE
|
Signal subscription price
|
SIGNAL_BASE_ROI
|
Return on Investment (%)
Enumeration of integer type properties of the trading signal:
|
ID
|
Description
|
SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED
|
Publication date (date when it become available for subscription)
|
SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED
|
Monitoring starting date
|
SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED
|
The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics
|
SIGNAL_BASE_ID
|
Signal ID
|
SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE
|
Account leverage
|
SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS
|
Profit in pips
|
SIGNAL_BASE_RATING
|
Position in rating
|
SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS
|
Number of subscribers
|
SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES
|
Number of trades
|
SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE
|
Account type (0-real, 1-demo, 2-contest)
Enumeration of string type properties of the trading signal:
|
ID
|
Description
|
SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN
|
Author login
|
SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER
|
Broker name (company)
|
SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER
|
Broker server
|
SIGNAL_BASE_NAME
|
Signal name
|
SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY
|
Signal base currency
Enumeration of double type properties of the signal copy settings:
|
ID
|
Description
|
SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT
|
Equity limit
|
SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE
|
Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)
|
SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT
|
Maximum percent of deposit used (%), r/o
Enumeration of integer type properties of the signal copy settings:
|
ID
|
Description
|
SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED
|
The flag enables synchronization without confirmation dialog
|
SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP
|
Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit flag
|
SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT
|
Deposit percent (%)
|
SIGNAL_INFO_ID
|
Signal id, r/o
|
SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED
|
"Copy trades by subscription" permission flag
|
SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE
|
"Agree to terms of use of Signals service" flag, r/o
Enumeration of string type properties of the signal copy settings:
|
ID
|
Description
|
SIGNAL_INFO_NAME
|
Signal name, r/o
