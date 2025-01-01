MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresData Structures
Data Structures
MQL5 Language offers 12 predefined structures:
- MqlDateTime is intended for working with date and time;
- MqlParam can send input parameters when creating a handle of the indicator using the IndicatorCreate() function;
- MqlRates is intended for manipulating the historical data, it contains information about the price, volume and spread;
- MqlBookInfo is intended for obtaining information about the Depth of Market;
- MqlTradeRequest is used for creating a trade request for trade operations;
- MqlTradeCheckResult is intended for checking the prepared trade request before sending it;
- MqlTradeResult contains a trade server reply to a trade request, sent by OrderSend() function;
- MqlTradeTransaction contains description of a trade transaction;
- MqlTick is designed for fast retrieval of the most requested information about current prices.
- Economic calendar structures are used to obtain data on the economic calendar events sent to the MetaTrader 5 platform in real time. Economic calendar functions allow analyzing macroeconomic parameters immediately after new reports are released, since relevant values are broadcast directly from the source with no delay.