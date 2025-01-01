MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresNamed Constants
All constants used in MQL5 can be divided into the following groups:
- Predefined macro substitutions – values are substituted during compilation;
- Mathematical constants – values of some mathematical expressions;
- Numerical type constants – some of the simple type restrictions;
- Uninitialization reason codes – description of uninitialization reasons;
- Checking Object Pointer – enumeration of types of pointers returned by the CheckPointer() function;
- Other constants – all other constants.