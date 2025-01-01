Operators

Language operators describe some algorithmic operations that must be executed to accomplish a task. The program body is a sequence of such operators. Operators following one by one are separated by semicolons.

Operator Description Compound operator {} One or more operators of any type, enclosed in curly braces {} Expression operator (;) Any expression that ends with a semicolon (;) return operator Terminates the current function and returns control to the calling program if-else conditional operator Is used when it's necessary to make a choice ?: conditional operator A simple analog of the if-else conditional operator switch selection operator Passes control to the operator, which corresponds to the expression value while loop operator Performs an operator until the expression checked becomes false. The expression is checked before each iteration for loop operator Performs an operator until the expression checked becomes false. The expression is checked before each iteration do-while loop operator Performs an operator until the expression checked becomes false. The end condition is checked, after each loop. The loop body is always executed at least once. break operator Terminates the execution of the nearest attached external operator switch, while, do-while or for continue operator Passes control to the beginning of the nearest external loop operator while, do-while or for @ operator Implements matrix multiplication according to the rules of linear algebra. It allows multiplying matrices and vectors, as well as performing scalar multiplication of vectors. new operator Creates an object of the appropriate size and returns a descriptor of the created object. delete operator Deletes the object created by the new operator

One operator can occupy one or more lines. Two or more operators can be located in the same line. Operators that control over the execution order (if, if-else, switch, while and for), can be nested into each other.

Example:

if(Month() == 12)

if(Day() == 31) Print("Happy New Year!");

