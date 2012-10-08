Watch how to download trading robots for free
Spread Of Symbols - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Description:
Indicator input parameters:
- Symbol1 and Symbol2 - symbols for calculation of prices difference and displaying it as a chart. AUDUSD and NZDUSD by default.
- mass_of_symbol1 and mass_of_symbol2 - quantitative ratio of trading symbols. Both parameters are equal to 1 by default. If you want to calculate the sum of symbols, put -1 to mass_of_symbol2 parameter. Sum calculation is used to evaluate the possibility of applying negative correlation symbols in pairs trading.
Image:
The image displays:
AUDUSD chart above, NZDUSD chart in the middle and Spread Of Symbols indicator below.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/998
