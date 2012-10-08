CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Spread Of Symbols - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
10662
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Indicator input parameters:

  • Symbol1 and Symbol2 - symbols for calculation of prices difference and displaying it as a chart. AUDUSD and NZDUSD by default.
  • mass_of_symbol1 and mass_of_symbol2 - quantitative ratio of trading symbols. Both parameters are equal to 1 by default. If you want to calculate the sum of symbols, put -1 to mass_of_symbol2 parameter. Sum calculation is used to evaluate the possibility of applying negative correlation symbols in pairs trading.

 Image:

 The image displays:

 AUDUSD chart above, NZDUSD chart in the middle and Spread Of Symbols indicator below.

 



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/998

2 Symbols on Chart 2 Symbols on Chart

The indicator displays the second chart over the main one using the reference point.

SpudsStochastic SpudsStochastic

8 Stochastic oscillators (%K 6, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 24).

Second Graph Second Graph

The simple indicator for displaying the price chart of any trading symbol in the indicator window.

ShowMinMaxDayLevels ShowMinMaxDayLevels

The indicator displays high and low levels of a day (specified by the input parameter value) on any timeframe.