2 Symbols on Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mihail Lagutin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
14030
(42)
isymbol.mq5 (14.13 KB) view
The indicator can be used to analyze the state of two and more symbols simultaneously.

The first visible chart bar is used as the starting point. The indicator functions are managed via chart buttons at the lower left corner. The input parameters can be used only during the first initialization of the indicator.

Input parameters are replaced with a small panel at the lower left corner of the chart.

  • Scale fix - fixed scale (automatic)
  • Invert - symbol inversion
  • Freeze - preserving the current state (also activated by double clicking the chart)

2 Symbols on Chart

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/987

SpudsStochastic SpudsStochastic

8 Stochastic oscillators (%K 6, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 24).

XRSX_BB_HTF XRSX_BB_HTF

This indicator is a modified version of RSI that can be placed on a chart having another timeframe. It also allows users to change RSI and the signal line's smoothing algorithms.

Spread Of Symbols Spread Of Symbols

The indicator shows the chart of the difference (sum) of trading symbols' prices. It is suitable for visual estimation of trading symbols' correlation. It will be very useful for traders interested in pairs trading (spread trading). Indicator bars are synchronized by time with the bars of the chart the indicator is launched at.

Second Graph Second Graph

The simple indicator for displaying the price chart of any trading symbol in the indicator window.