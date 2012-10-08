Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
2 Symbols on Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14030
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator can be used to analyze the state of two and more symbols simultaneously.
The first visible chart bar is used as the starting point. The indicator functions are managed via chart buttons at the lower left corner. The input parameters can be used only during the first initialization of the indicator.
- Scale fix - fixed scale (automatic)
- Invert - symbol inversion
- Freeze - preserving the current state (also activated by double clicking the chart)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/987
8 Stochastic oscillators (%K 6, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 24).XRSX_BB_HTF
This indicator is a modified version of RSI that can be placed on a chart having another timeframe. It also allows users to change RSI and the signal line's smoothing algorithms.
The indicator shows the chart of the difference (sum) of trading symbols' prices. It is suitable for visual estimation of trading symbols' correlation. It will be very useful for traders interested in pairs trading (spread trading). Indicator bars are synchronized by time with the bars of the chart the indicator is launched at.Second Graph
The simple indicator for displaying the price chart of any trading symbol in the indicator window.