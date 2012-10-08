Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Second Graph - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9215
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
When launching the indicator, the necessary symbol for display ("Symbol1" parameter) should be specified in the input parameters. EURUSD is set by default. Several copies of the indicator with different input parameters can be launched allowing users to conveniently analyze several trading symbols in one window.
The indicator will be useful for traders interested in pairs trading (spread trading). The indicator allows to compare visually the charts of two symbols in one window estimating their correlation. The indicator bars are strictly synchronized by time with the bars of the chart the indicator is launched at.
Example of the indicator operation is shown below: AUDUSD (above), NZDUSD (in the indicator window below).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/993
The indicator shows the chart of the difference (sum) of trading symbols' prices. It is suitable for visual estimation of trading symbols' correlation. It will be very useful for traders interested in pairs trading (spread trading). Indicator bars are synchronized by time with the bars of the chart the indicator is launched at.2 Symbols on Chart
The indicator displays the second chart over the main one using the reference point.
The indicator displays high and low levels of a day (specified by the input parameter value) on any timeframe.Geo_ShowOpenDayLevel
The indicator shows day open level on any timeframe.