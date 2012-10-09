CodeBaseSections
ShowMinMaxDayLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator displays high and low levels of a day (specified by DayShift input parameter value) on any timeframe. If DayShift is equal to zero, all indicator's data is recalculated within the current day!

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint DayShift=0; // shift of counting start in days 
input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

ShowMinMaxDayLevels

ShowMinMaxDayLevel 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1007

