ShowMinMaxDayLevels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6042
The indicator displays high and low levels of a day (specified by DayShift input parameter value) on any timeframe. If DayShift is equal to zero, all indicator's data is recalculated within the current day!
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the indicator | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint DayShift=0; // shift of counting start in days input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
ShowMinMaxDayLevel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1007
