SpudsStochastic

This indicator is a modified version of RSI that can be placed on a chart having another timeframe. It also allows users to change RSI and the signal line's smoothing algorithms.

The indicator displays the second chart over the main one using the reference point.

The indicator shows the chart of the difference (sum) of trading symbols' prices. It is suitable for visual estimation of trading symbols' correlation. It will be very useful for traders interested in pairs trading (spread trading). Indicator bars are synchronized by time with the bars of the chart the indicator is launched at.