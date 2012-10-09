Watch how to download trading robots for free
Geo_ShowOpenDayLevel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Geokom
The indicator shows day open level on any timeframe.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 24.02.2012 (in Russian).
Geo_ShowOpenDayLevel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1006
