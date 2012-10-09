CodeBaseSections
Geo_ShowOpenDayLevel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Real author:

Geokom

The indicator shows day open level on any timeframe.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 24.02.2012 (in Russian).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1006

ShowMinMaxDayLevels ShowMinMaxDayLevels

The indicator displays high and low levels of a day (specified by the input parameter value) on any timeframe.

Second Graph Second Graph

The simple indicator for displaying the price chart of any trading symbol in the indicator window.

InfoAccount InfoAccount

This is an informative script displaying data on the current trading account in the chart window.

BvsB BvsB

Bears vs Bulls. Bees vs honey. Rock vs drugs.