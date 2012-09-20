CodeBaseSections
i-BB-Width - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Bollinger Bands Width. One of its application methods was described in FOREX Magazine №123 (July 2006) on page 47.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint bands_period=20; //smoothing depth                    
input double deviation=2.0; //deviation
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; //type of price or handle
input int Shift=0; //horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

i-BB-Width

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published 30.05.2007. 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/990

