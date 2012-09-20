Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i-BB-Width - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9371
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Bollinger Bands Width. One of its application methods was described in FOREX Magazine №123 (July 2006) on page 47.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint bands_period=20; //smoothing depth
input double deviation=2.0; //deviation
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; //type of price or handle
input int Shift=0; //horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the indicator | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint bands_period=20; //smoothing depth input double deviation=2.0; //deviation input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE; //type of price or handle input int Shift=0; //horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
i-BB-Width
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published 30.05.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/990
The indicator displays the charts of two symbols in one window.RSI HTF
Standard RSI that can be applied for a chart having a different timeframe.
Same RSI and Dem but more sensitive one.BrakeMA
Simple trend indicator displayed in the form of NRTR.