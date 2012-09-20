Standard RSI that can be applied for a chart having a different timeframe.



Ascending indicator values exceeding 50 are colored in light green, while descending ones - in dark green. Descending values below this value are shown in red, while ascending ones - in brown.

Indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ; input int RSI_Period = 12 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input bool ReDraw= true ;

ColorRSI_HTF