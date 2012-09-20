CodeBaseSections
RSI HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Standard RSI that can be applied for a chart having a different timeframe.

Ascending indicator values exceeding 50 are colored in light green, while descending ones - in dark green. Descending values below this value are shown in red, while ascending ones - in brown.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;         // Chart period
input int RSI_Period = 12;                         // RSI period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant
input bool ReDraw=true;                            // Repeat display of information in the empty bars

ColorRSI_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/995

