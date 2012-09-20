Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSI HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Standard RSI that can be applied for a chart having a different timeframe.
Ascending indicator values exceeding 50 are colored in light green, while descending ones - in dark green. Descending values below this value are shown in red, while ascending ones - in brown.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Chart period input int RSI_Period = 12; // RSI period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant input bool ReDraw=true; // Repeat display of information in the empty bars
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/995
