Indicators

Simple Trend Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladislav Eremeev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
10299
Rating:
(20)
Published:
std.mq5 (2.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Same RSI and Dem but more sensitive one.

The use is similar to the mentioned ones.

Image:

EURUSDH1


MQL4 version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9818

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/927

