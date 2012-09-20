Watch how to download trading robots for free
BrakeMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Ivan Kornilov
Simple trend indicator displayed in the form of NRTR. Its use is similar to Parabolic Sar.
BrakeMA
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 10.05.2012 (in Russian).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/986
Simple Trend Detector
Same RSI and Dem but more sensitive one.i-BB-Width
Bollinger Bands Width. One of its application methods was described in FOREX Magazine №123 (July 2006) on page 47.
AverageSizeBar
The average candle size for a certain period.InvertPosition
The script is developed for reversing open positions with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values in points from the current price and the volume depending on the reversed position.