GMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real Author:

GurievEugen

Two-Line MACD. This indicator is available by default in a great deal of trading platforms. But it cannot be found in Metatrader 5.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in at Code Base 02.07.2012.

The indicator uses classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (to be copied into terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include). A detailed description of the use of the classes was given in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_T3;      // Histogram smoothing method
input int Fast_XMA = 12;                     // Fast moving average period
input int Slow_XMA = 26;                     // Slow moving average period
input int XPhase= 100;                       // Moving averages smoothing parameter
input Smooth_Method Signal_Method=MODE_JJMA; // Signal line smoothing method
input int Signal_XMA=9;                      // Signal line period 
input int Signal_Phase=100;                  // Signal line parameter
input int AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE_;         // Price constant

Illustration:

Fig.1 GMACD Indicator

Fig.1 GXMACD Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/959

