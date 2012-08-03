Script to create wide screenshots when monitor width is not enough to see the overall picture in terminal.

The length of resulting image is 1500 bars. This is enough to fit the entire M1 day in one screenshot. This is handy for situation post-analysis.





The script automatically calculates width of image file and adjusts chart minimum/maximum into screenshot boundaries.

Screenshot is produced in the following way: Set left border of image and run the script. Files are saved in the ..../MQL5/Files/ folder.

