sSortTest - script for MetaTrader 5
- 6528
The script contains several sorting methods for sorting of double[] array:
- Bubble sort;
- Selection sort;
- Insertion sort;
- Shell sort;
- Hoar sort;
- sorting using ArrayMinimum() and ArrayMaximum() functions.
There are 2 functions - ascending (Up) and descending (Dn) sort:
- SortBubbleUp(double & aAr[]);
- SortBubbleDn(double & aAr[]);
- SortSelectUp(double & aAr[]);
- SortSelectDn(double & aAr[]);
- SortInsertUp(double & aAr[]);
- SortInsertDn(double & aAr[]);
- SortShellUp(double & aAr[]);
- SortShellDn(double & aAr[]);
- SortHoareUp(double & aAr[]);
- SortHoareDn(double & aAr[]);
- SortSelectUpFst(double & aAr[]);
- SortSelectDnFst(double & aAr[]).
The script has several auxiliary functions:
- Check(double & aAr[]) - checks if array is already sorted (ascending). If array is not sorted, it prints "Error".
- ArrayAlertR(double & aAr[],int aDigits=0,string aHeader="") - prints array as a line. Arguments: double & aAr[] - array to print, int aDigits - precision (digits), string aHeader - additional string at the start of the line. This function may be useful to check the changes of the array during the sorting process.
- ArrayAlertC(double & aAr[],int aDigits=0,string aHeader="") - prints array as a column. Arguments: double & aAr[] - array to print, int aDigits - precision (digits), string aHeader - additional string at the start of the line.
Sorting algorithms performance:
- Hoare - 8 ms;
- Shell - 78 ms;
- SelectFst - 126 ms;
- Selection - 582 ms;
- Insertion - 702 ms;
- Bubble - 1558 ms;
Fig. 1. Sort algorithms performance
The fastest sort method is Hoar sort (Quick sort), but it's recursive and needs a careful use.
