The script contains several sorting methods for sorting of double[] array:

There are 2 functions - ascending (Up) and descending (Dn) sort:

SortBubbleUp(double & aAr[]);

SortBubbleDn(double & aAr[]);

SortSelectUp(double & aAr[]);

SortSelectDn(double & aAr[]);

SortInsertUp(double & aAr[]);

SortInsertDn(double & aAr[]);

SortShellUp(double & aAr[]);

SortShellDn(double & aAr[]);

SortHoareUp(double & aAr[]);

SortHoareDn(double & aAr[]);

SortSelectUpFst(double & aAr[]);

SortSelectDnFst(double & aAr[]).

The script has several auxiliary functions:

Check(double & aAr[]) - checks if array is already sorted (ascending). If array is not sorted, it prints "Error".

ArrayAlertR(double & aAr[],int aDigits=0,string aHeader="") - prints array as a line. Arguments: double & aAr[] - array to print, int aDigits - precision (digits), string aHeader - additional string at the start of the line. This function may be useful to check the changes of the array during the sorting process.

ArrayAlertC(double & aAr[],int aDigits=0,string aHeader="") - prints array as a column. Arguments: double & aAr[] - array to print, int aDigits - precision (digits), string aHeader - additional string at the start of the line.

Sorting algorithms performance:

Hoare - 8 ms;

Shell - 78 ms;

SelectFst - 126 ms;

Selection - 582 ms;

Insertion - 702 ms;

Bubble - 1558 ms;





Fig. 1. Sort algorithms performance

The fastest sort method is Hoar sort (Quick sort), but it's recursive and needs a careful use.