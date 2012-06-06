CodeBaseSections
EMA_STD_VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Adaptive Exponentially Smoothed Moving Average, based on StdDev indicator.

The indicator is similar to EMA_ATR_VA, but based on StdDev, instead of ATR indicator.

EMA_STD_VA

Input parameters:
  • STDPeriod - Period of StdDev indicator;
  • EMAPeriods - Period of EMA indicator;
  • Sensitivity - Sensitivityот (from -100 to 100);
  • Price - Applied price.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/908

sSortTest sSortTest

Comparative study of sorting algorithms.

Sampler Sampler

The indicator calculates perfect market entry signals, which can be used for neural network training.

EMA_ATR_VA EMA_ATR_VA

Advaptive Exponential Moving Average - ATR Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.

EMA_BB_VA EMA_BB_VA

Exponential Moving Average - Bollinger Bands ® Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.