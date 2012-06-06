Watch how to download trading robots for free
EMA_STD_VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Adaptive Exponentially Smoothed Moving Average, based on StdDev indicator.
The indicator is similar to EMA_ATR_VA, but based on StdDev, instead of ATR indicator.
Input parameters:
- STDPeriod - Period of StdDev indicator;
- EMAPeriods - Period of EMA indicator;
- Sensitivity - Sensitivityот (from -100 to 100);
- Price - Applied price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/908
