Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Sampler - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator (i_Sampler.mq5) calculates perfect market entry signals, which can be used for neural network training.
It has two buffers:
- buffer 0 (green line) - analog signal, calculated as a ratio of the positive/negative price change (normalized to range [-1, +1]) during bars_future bars forward;
- buffer 1 (two-color histogram) discrete signal, the values are: -1(sell), 0(wait), +1(buy).
The discrete signal can be calculated 2 different methods:
- method 1: the signal appears when analog signal became greater than threshold, specified by porog input parameter;
- method 2: the signal appears when TP/SL conditions are satisfied.
The e_CheckSampler.mq5 Expert Advisor is created for checking of the indicator values.
The Expert Advisor uses the data from file, created by indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/903
