The indicator (i_Sampler.mq5) calculates perfect market entry signals, which can be used for neural network training.

It has two buffers:

buffer 0 (green line) - analog signal, calculated as a ratio of the positive/negative price change (normalized to range [-1, +1]) during bars_future bars forward;

buffer 1 (two-color histogram) discrete signal, the values are: -1(sell), 0(wait), +1(buy).

The discrete signal can be calculated 2 different methods:

method 1: the signal appears when analog signal became greater than threshold, specified by porog input parameter;

method 2: the signal appears when TP/SL conditions are satisfied.





The e_CheckSampler.mq5 Expert Advisor is created for checking of the indicator values.

The Expert Advisor uses the data from file, created by indicator.