EMA_ATR_VA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Advaptive Exponential Moving Average - ATR Volatility Adjusted by Jose Silva.



Input parameters:

STDPeriod - Period of StdDev indicator;

EMAPeriods - Period of EMA indicator;

Sensitivity - Sensitivity from -100 to 100%;

Price - Price.


