Trend Signal Pro is the advanced & latest version of Trend Signal Indicator.

We have worked on it and made it more accurate. It doesn't repaint. Also it works well with all the currency pairs.

It is very easy to use. It also works well with a template of few indicators below:

RSI Pair of MA's 7 & 14.

It gives good profits for the traders who will follow the Indicator with analytical mind and trade without emotions.

Just believe the Indicator and Earn more pips.

Usage:

When UP arrow is printed just put a BUY trade.

When DOWN arrow is printed just put a SELL trade.

Previously, there was nothing to rectify the trades given by the indicator but now we have given you the supportive template as well.

Just download the template file and save it in the \Templates folder of your MetaTrader 4.