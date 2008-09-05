CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Coppock - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17702
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Coppock.mq4 (4.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator is developed on the basis of three movings with the user-defined parameters.

Input Parameters.

extern string  strROC="ROC Period for lookback";
extern int     RPeriod1=80;
extern string  strType1="Moving Average Types" ;
extern string  str10="0 = SMA, 1 = EMA";
extern string  str11="2 = SMMA, 3 = LWMA";
extern int     RMAMode1=0;
extern string  sep0="----------------------------------";
extern int     RPeriod2=10;
extern string  strType2="Moving Average Types" ;
extern string  str20="0 = SMA, 1 = EMA";
extern string  str21="2 = SMMA, 3 = LWMA";
extern int     RMAMode2=0;
extern string  sep1="----------------------------------";
extern string  strMA="MA input parameters";
extern int     MAPeriod=20;
extern string  strType="Moving Average Types" ;
extern string  strm0="0 = SMA, 1 = EMA";
extern string  strm1="2 = SMMA, 3 = LWMA";
extern int     MAType=0;
extern string  sep2="----------------------------------";
extern bool    UsePercent=false;


Coppock

Spyker Spyker

Indicator Spyker.

MAMACD MAMACD

MACD and averages. A co-developing.

Sgmar Sgmar

Indicator Sgmar.

Dema Dema

Indicator Dema. Double exponential moving average.