Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Coppock - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17702
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator is developed on the basis of three movings with the user-defined parameters.
Input Parameters.
extern string strROC="ROC Period for lookback"; extern int RPeriod1=80; extern string strType1="Moving Average Types" ; extern string str10="0 = SMA, 1 = EMA"; extern string str11="2 = SMMA, 3 = LWMA"; extern int RMAMode1=0; extern string sep0="----------------------------------"; extern int RPeriod2=10; extern string strType2="Moving Average Types" ; extern string str20="0 = SMA, 1 = EMA"; extern string str21="2 = SMMA, 3 = LWMA"; extern int RMAMode2=0; extern string sep1="----------------------------------"; extern string strMA="MA input parameters"; extern int MAPeriod=20; extern string strType="Moving Average Types" ; extern string strm0="0 = SMA, 1 = EMA"; extern string strm1="2 = SMMA, 3 = LWMA"; extern int MAType=0; extern string sep2="----------------------------------"; extern bool UsePercent=false;
Coppock