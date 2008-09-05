The indicator is developed on the basis of three movings with the user-defined parameters.

Input Parameters.

extern string strROC =" ROC Period for lookback "; extern int RPeriod1 = 80 ; extern string strType1 =" Moving Average Types " ; extern string str10 =" 0 = SMA , 1 = EMA "; extern string str11 =" 2 = SMMA , 3 = LWMA "; extern int RMAMode1 = 0 ; extern string sep0 ="----------------------------------"; extern int RPeriod2 = 10 ; extern string strType2 =" Moving Average Types " ; extern string str20 =" 0 = SMA , 1 = EMA "; extern string str21 =" 2 = SMMA , 3 = LWMA "; extern int RMAMode2 = 0 ; extern string sep1 ="----------------------------------"; extern string strMA =" MA input parameters "; extern int MAPeriod = 20 ; extern string strType =" Moving Average Types " ; extern string strm0 =" 0 = SMA , 1 = EMA "; extern string strm1 =" 2 = SMMA , 3 = LWMA "; extern int MAType = 0 ; extern string sep2 ="----------------------------------"; extern bool UsePercent = false ;





Coppock

