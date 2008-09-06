Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dema - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25200
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator is developed in 1994 by Patrick Mulloy. The aim of the development was the reduction of the delay (lag) of the moving average value that is a disadvantage peculiar to the SMA.
During the indicator calculation, the combimation of once and twice smoothed exponential moving avarages gives a less delay than the 12/26-period MACD based of the simple moving averages.
Input Parameters:
extern int PERIOD =12;
Dema
Sgmar
Indicator Sgmar.Coppock
Indicator Coppock. The indicator is developed on the basis of three movings with the user-defined parameters.
Beginner Alert
Indicator BeginnerAlert. The code contains a highly detailed description.WolfWave.
Indicator WolfWave. The code contains a fragmentary description.