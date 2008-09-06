The indicator is developed in 1994 by Patrick Mulloy. The aim of the development was the reduction of the delay (lag) of the moving average value that is a disadvantage peculiar to the SMA.

During the indicator calculation, the combimation of once and twice smoothed exponential moving avarages gives a less delay than the 12/26-period MACD based of the simple moving averages.

Input Parameters:

extern int PERIOD = 12 ;

Dema

