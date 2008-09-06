CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Sgmar - indicator for MetaTrader 4

SGMAR.mq4 (2.86 KB) view
Indicator Sgmar.

Input Parameters.

extern int    Rsi=14;
extern int    Ma=8;
extern int    сbars=0;


Sgmar

