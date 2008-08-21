CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Fractal Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

lotos4u | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
36108
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The main differences of the indicator from the standard indicator of fractals in the sense of B. Williams:

1. There is a possibility of choosing the fractal's shoulder (i.e. the number of bars to the left and to the right that are necessary for forming the fractal on an middle bar). For example, if the shoulder (FractalBars parameter) is set to 3, then 7 candles are necessary to form a fractal.

2. The horizontal lines are drawn from each formed fractal. These lines form so called "fractal" lines of support-resistance.

As a small digression I want to add that the usage of it together not with the three MA indicators (classic be Williams) but with the wonderful DEMA indicator shows the good (at least approximally good) results.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8319

Fractal_Level_Xrust Fractal_Level_Xrust

It was written at the request of one trader, it draws the horizontal lines at the level of the last fractal upwards and downwards.

3LineBreak 3LineBreak

An indicator that colors the bars of the bullish trend with the blue color and the bars of the bearish trend with the red color.

Trend RDS Trend RDS

This expert dertemines the trend at a specific time then it goes in the opposite side

Sidus_v.1 Sidus_v.1

The EA was developed on the basis of the Sidus indicator. It trades on EURUSD H1. Shows good results on the history after optimization. The test was performed on the quotes from http://metaquotes.ru/ and "Alpari" DC.