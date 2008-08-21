Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Fractal Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 36108
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The main differences of the indicator from the standard indicator of fractals in the sense of B. Williams:
1. There is a possibility of choosing the fractal's shoulder (i.e. the number of bars to the left and to the right that are necessary for forming the fractal on an middle bar). For example, if the shoulder (FractalBars parameter) is set to 3, then 7 candles are necessary to form a fractal.
2. The horizontal lines are drawn from each formed fractal. These lines form so called "fractal" lines of support-resistance.
As a small digression I want to add that the usage of it together not with the three MA indicators (classic be Williams) but with the wonderful DEMA indicator shows the good (at least approximally good) results.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8319
It was written at the request of one trader, it draws the horizontal lines at the level of the last fractal upwards and downwards.3LineBreak
An indicator that colors the bars of the bullish trend with the blue color and the bars of the bearish trend with the red color.
This expert dertemines the trend at a specific time then it goes in the opposite sideSidus_v.1
The EA was developed on the basis of the Sidus indicator. It trades on EURUSD H1. Shows good results on the history after optimization. The test was performed on the quotes from http://metaquotes.ru/ and "Alpari" DC.