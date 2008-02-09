CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DEMA_RLH - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
21263
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
DEMA_RLH.mq4 (3.07 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Robert Hill

DEMA RLH Indicator.


TEMA TEMA

Triple exponential smoothing is used in this indicator.

DigitalF - T01 DigitalF - T01

DigitalF-T01 indicator.

Graal-Crossmuvingi Graal-Crossmuvingi

Advosor Graal-Crossmuvingi. Uses indicators Momentum and Ma.

Adaptosctry Adaptosctry

Adaptosctry indicator. Works with indicator FATL.