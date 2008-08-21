It draws the horizontal lines at the level of the last fractal upwards and downwards.

List of external variables:

extern int TimeFrame=0;//If=0, then the current TF, or TF in minutes, the levels of fractal will be taken from this TF;

extern int Distanse=0;//The distance between the line and the fractal in points, if the value is negative then the shift is inside, if positive - outside;

extern string FrApNam="Ap";//The name of the line that corresponds the fractal upwards;

extern string FrDnNam="Dn";//The name of the line that corresponds the fractal downwards;

extern color ClAp=Blue;//The color of the line that corresonds the fractal upwards;

extern color ClDn=Red;//The color of the line that corresonds the fractal downwards;

extern bool comment=true;//Permission to comment;

The added version, changes:

The separate distances for the top and the bottom line

Removes the lines if the market position appears, the filtration by the magic number is possible.