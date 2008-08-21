CodeBaseSections
Fractal_Level_Xrust - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Rustamzhan Salidzhanov
23765
(4)
It draws the horizontal lines at the level of the last fractal upwards and downwards.

List of external variables:

extern int TimeFrame=0;//If=0, then the current TF, or TF in minutes, the levels of fractal will be taken from this TF;
extern int Distanse=0;//The distance between the line and the fractal in points, if the value is negative then the shift is inside, if positive - outside;
extern string FrApNam="Ap";//The name of the line that corresponds the fractal upwards;
extern string FrDnNam="Dn";//The name of the line that corresponds the fractal downwards;
extern color ClAp=Blue;//The color of the line that corresonds the fractal upwards;
extern color ClDn=Red;//The color of the line that corresonds the fractal downwards;
extern bool comment=true;//Permission to comment;

The added version, changes:

The separate distances for the top and the bottom line

Removes the lines if the market position appears, the filtration by the magic number is possible.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8318

