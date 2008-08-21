Join our fan page
Trend RDS - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 16642
-
The trader can submit a time, the expert will analyse the 3 bars before this time and will conclude if it is an up trend or a down trend. Finally it will go in the opposite side or it will follow the trend (if reversed).
It can be used for news.
Recommendations:
Examples :
Test first on demo.
|Symbole
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|15 Minutes (M15) 2008.08.06 00:00 - 2008.08.18 17:30 (2008.08.06 - 2008.08.30)
|Modele
|Chaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
|Parametres
|Lots=20; StopLoss=30; TakeProfit=0; StartHour="12:30"; CloseHour="21:00"; Reverse=false; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=50; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=false; TradeLog="Trend_RDS"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting";
|Bars en test
|1823
|Ticks modelés
|95595
|Qualité du modelage
|90.00%
|Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés
|0
|Dépot initial
|10000.00
|Profit total net
|121486.00
|Profit brut
|151486.00
|Perte brute
|-30000.00
|Facteur de profit
|5.05
|Rémunération espérée
|13498.44
|Chute absolue
|400.00
|Chute maximal (%)
|33357.00 (25.00%)
|Enfoncement relatif
|33.60% (8400.00)
|Total des Trades
|9
|Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %
|6 (50.00%)
|Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %
|3 (33.33%)
|Profits des Trades (% du total)
|4 (44.44%)
|Pertes des Trades (% du total)
|5 (55.56%)
|Le plus large
|gains par Trade
|117886.00
|pertes par Trade
|-6000.00
|Average (moyenne)
|gains par Trade
|37871.50
|pertes par Trade
|-6000.00
|Maximum
|gains consecutifs (profit en $)
|2 (117886.00)
|pertes consecutives (perte en $)
|2 (-12000.00)
|Maximal
|Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants)
|117886.00 (2)
|Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)
|-12000.00 (2)
|Average (moyenne)
|gains consecutifs
|1
|Pertes consecutives
|2
