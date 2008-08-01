Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ma_Parabolic_Alert_2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14162
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Parabolic with a signal.
Parameters:
MA =24; // Period MA
MA_Mode =2; // 0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma
MA_Price=0; // 0-CLOSE,1-OPEN,2-HIGH,3-LOW,4-MEDIAN,5-TYPICAL,6-WEIGHTED
Step=0.02;
Maximum=0.08;
Alert_Sound=true;
Ma_Parabolic_Alert_2
MA_Dash_Cobra
Indicator MA_Dash_Cobra.SSL fast sBar_mtf
Indicator SSL fast sBar_mtf
SSL_channel_chart_alert
Indicator SSL_channel_chart_alert.CycleIdentifier
Indicator CycleIdentifier.