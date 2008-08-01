CodeBaseSections
Ma_Parabolic_Alert_2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator Parabolic with a signal.

Parameters:

MA =24; // Period MA
MA_Mode =2; // 0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma
MA_Price=0; // 0-CLOSE,1-OPEN,2-HIGH,3-LOW,4-MEDIAN,5-TYPICAL,6-WEIGHTED
Step=0.02;
Maximum=0.08;
Alert_Sound=true;


Ma_Parabolic_Alert_2

