Demark Lines EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 47755
-
Description:
This expert advisor is based on the famous DeMark Lines indicator that automatically draws trending lines. Each time that there is a signal, it takes 4 orders with different settings. It can be reversed if needed.
You have to put the DeMark lines.mq4 in the indicators directory and the DemarkLinesEA.mq4 in the experts one.
Recommendations:
Test first on demo.
Strategy Tester Report
DemarkLinesEA
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 217)
|Symbole
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|4 Heures (H4) 2008.07.25 00:00 - 2008.08.01 12:00 (2008.07.25 - 2008.08.30)
|Modele
|Chaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
|Parametres
|Reverse=false; TradeOrder1=true; TradeComment1="Trade1"; TradeLots1=15; TradeSL1=30; TradeTS1=50; TradeTP1=0; TradeOrder2=true; TradeComment2="Trade2"; TradeLots2=10; TradeSL2=50; TradeTS2=80; TradeTP2=0; TradeOrder3=true; TradeComment3="Trade3"; TradeLots3=5; TradeSL3=80; TradeTS3=120; TradeTP3=0; TradeOrder4=true; TradeComment4="Trade4"; TradeLots4=2; TradeSL4=120; TradeTS4=160; TradeTP4=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="DemarkLinesEA"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; showBars=3000; LevDP=2; qSteps=1; BackStep=0; startBar=0; TrendLine=false; HorizontLine=false; ChannelLine=false; TakeLines=false; Comments=false; Trend=0; ShowArrows=true; CustomFeatures=true; UpTrendColor=Green; DownTrendColor=Red; TrendlineWidth=3; ShowAlerts=false; EmailAlert=false;
|Bars en test
|1034
|Ticks modelés
|46452
|Qualité du modelage
|90.00%
|Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés
|0
|Dépot initial
|10000.00
|Profit total net
|41626.40
|Profit brut
|41626.40
|Perte brute
|0.00
|Facteur de profit
|Rémunération espérée
|4625.16
|Chute absolue
|1020.00
|Chute maximal (%)
|11400.00 (18.09%)
|Enfoncement relatif
|39.57% (6513.80)
|Total des Trades
|9
|Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %
|3 (100.00%)
|Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %
|6 (100.00%)
|Profits des Trades (% du total)
|9 (100.00%)
|Pertes des Trades (% du total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Le plus large
|gains par Trade
|18000.00
|pertes par Trade
|0.00
|Average (moyenne)
|gains par Trade
|4625.16
|pertes par Trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|gains consecutifs (profit en $)
|9 (41626.40)
|pertes consecutives (perte en $)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants)
|41626.40 (9)
|Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)
|0.00 (0)
|Average (moyenne)
|gains consecutifs
|9
|Pertes consecutives
|0
