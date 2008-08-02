CodeBaseSections
Experts

Demark Lines EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

bobby | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
47755
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

This expert advisor is based on the famous DeMark Lines indicator that automatically draws trending lines. Each time that there is a signal, it takes 4 orders with different settings. It can be reversed if needed.

You have to put the DeMark lines.mq4 in the indicators directory and the DemarkLinesEA.mq4 in the experts one.





Recommendations:


Test first on demo.




Strategy Tester Report
DemarkLinesEA
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 217)

SymboleEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periode4 Heures (H4) 2008.07.25 00:00 - 2008.08.01 12:00 (2008.07.25 - 2008.08.30)
ModeleChaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
ParametresReverse=false; TradeOrder1=true; TradeComment1="Trade1"; TradeLots1=15; TradeSL1=30; TradeTS1=50; TradeTP1=0; TradeOrder2=true; TradeComment2="Trade2"; TradeLots2=10; TradeSL2=50; TradeTS2=80; TradeTP2=0; TradeOrder3=true; TradeComment3="Trade3"; TradeLots3=5; TradeSL3=80; TradeTS3=120; TradeTP3=0; TradeOrder4=true; TradeComment4="Trade4"; TradeLots4=2; TradeSL4=120; TradeTS4=160; TradeTP4=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="DemarkLinesEA"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; showBars=3000; LevDP=2; qSteps=1; BackStep=0; startBar=0; TrendLine=false; HorizontLine=false; ChannelLine=false; TakeLines=false; Comments=false; Trend=0; ShowArrows=true; CustomFeatures=true; UpTrendColor=Green; DownTrendColor=Red; TrendlineWidth=3; ShowAlerts=false; EmailAlert=false;

Bars en test1034Ticks modelés46452Qualité du modelage90.00%
Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés0




Dépot initial10000.00



Profit total net41626.40Profit brut41626.40Perte brute0.00
Facteur de profit
Rémunération espérée4625.16

Chute absolue1020.00Chute maximal (%)11400.00 (18.09%)Enfoncement relatif39.57% (6513.80)

Total des Trades9Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %3 (100.00%)Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %6 (100.00%)

Profits des Trades (% du total) 9 (100.00%)Pertes des Trades (% du total) 0 (0.00%)
Le plus largegains par Trade18000.00pertes par Trade0.00
Average (moyenne)gains par Trade4625.16pertes par Trade0.00
Maximumgains consecutifs (profit en $)9 (41626.40)pertes consecutives (perte en $)0 (0.00)
MaximalGains consecutifs (coups gagnants)41626.40 (9)Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)0.00 (0)
Average (moyenne)gains consecutifs9Pertes consecutives0

