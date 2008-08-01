CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MA_Dash_Cobra - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13087
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Indicator MA_Dash_Cobra.

MAPeriod=14;
MAMethod=0; // 0-SMA, 1-EMA, 2-SMMA, 3-LWMA
MAPrice=0; // 0-Close, 1-Open, 2-High, 3-Low, 4-Median, 5-Typical, 6-Weighted


MA_Dash_Cobra

Indicator SSL fast sBar_mtf

This is not an automatic system. It is fully manual.

Indicator Parabolic with a signal.

Indicator SSL_channel_chart_alert.