KalmanFilter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 14474
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
iziogas
The indicator displays the fast adaptive line that allows to evaluate a trend line.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 14.09.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/762
