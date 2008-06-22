CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Indicator nEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Victor Nikolaev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13101
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
VininI_nEMA.mq4 (4.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator's principle of operation is described in Bulashev's book Statistics of a Trader or here.

Parameters Used

extern int EMA_period=89; // EMA period
extern int price_mode=0; // Priced used 0 - PRICE_CLOSE,
// 1 - PRICE_OPEN,
// 2 - PRICE_HIGH,
// 3 - PRICE_LOW,
// 4 - PRICE_MEDIAN,
// 5 - PRICE_TYPICAL,
// 6 - PRICE_WEIGHTED
extern int mode_ema=0; // Error processing depth, maximum 6

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8205

MACDonRSI MACDonRSI

The MACD indicator is built on the basis of RSI that, in its turn, is built on MA.

ZigZagHistory ZigZagHistory

Besides already fixed bars, the indicator shows the intermediate static positions of the ZigZag indicator. It will be helpful for those developing systems based on ZigZag.

Linear Regression Indicator Linear Regression Indicator

It's a complete analog of indicator LSMA

Waddah Attar Win Expert Waddah Attar Win Expert

Sell when Up >>> Buy when Down