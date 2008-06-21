CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZigZagHistory - indicator for MetaTrader 4

--- | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
20797
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Green lines are High and Low of the indicator.

Gray line is the middle of the last line.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8202

Normalized Volume Oscillator Normalized Volume Oscillator

An expanded version of the Normalized Volume indicator. Added means facilitating visual analysis of the indicator's values.

LSMA in Color LSMA in Color

The indicator is build on the basis of moving averages. Its main feature is entering/leaving signal - the indicator's line is colored in a certain color signaling for the user to buy or to sell. The accuracy of the signal is very high.

MACDonRSI MACDonRSI

The MACD indicator is built on the basis of RSI that, in its turn, is built on MA.

Indicator nEMA Indicator nEMA

TEMA and DEMA are next of kin