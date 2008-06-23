Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Waddah Attar Win Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 36473
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Step = 120
FirstLot = 0.1
MinProfit = 450 ( in dollar )
1/1/2008 - 20/6/2008
Linear Regression Indicator
It's a complete analog of indicator LSMAIndicator nEMA
TEMA and DEMA are next of kin
TrendLineRange
The indicator informs about that the price is approaching to support/resistance line in 3 positions.CandRelation
A try to formalize three parameters of a candle - the upper, lower shadows and the body.