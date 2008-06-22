Join our fan page
Linear Regression Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 43063
The indicator is completely analogous to indicator LSMA Color published in CodeBase, except only one thing. It works much faster.
Parameters:
extern int period=34; // Regression calculating period
extern int price=0; // Price used for calculations 0-Close, 1-Open, 2- High, 3-Low, etc.
extern int Shift=0; // Chart shift when drawing
extern bool bPlaySound=true; // Playing a sound when changing color
extern string SoundName="alert.wav"; // Wave file
extern int CheckBar=0; // Bar, on which the color changing is controlled
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8200
