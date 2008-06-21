Watch how to download trading robots for free
MACDonRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Green line is RSI
Red and gray lines are MACD histogram and signal line, repesctively
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8203
ZigZagHistory
Besides already fixed bars, the indicator shows the intermediate static positions of the ZigZag indicator. It will be helpful for those developing systems based on ZigZag.Normalized Volume Oscillator
An expanded version of the Normalized Volume indicator. Added means facilitating visual analysis of the indicator's values.
Indicator nEMA
TEMA and DEMA are next of kinLinear Regression Indicator
It's a complete analog of indicator LSMA