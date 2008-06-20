CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LSMA in Color - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
34855
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: FX Sniper



The indicator is build on the basis of moving averages. Its main feature is entering/leaving signal - the indicator's line is colored in a certain color signaling for the user to buy or to sell. The accuracy of the signal is very high. If even you don't enter the market using this indicator, it will ideally suit you to help close your positions.





The indicator catches practically the entire trend. However, it is not very good at flat market. This is why, when closing a position by this indicator's signal, you will have the largest profit entering a "trend" position.

Besides, when entering a position, you will always follow the trend. This high spot makes it even more attractive.

The MasterMind The MasterMind

Demo it First... $5000 Flipped To $243K in 3 Months. Coders Needed, Not Finished.

News News

Trading on news.

Normalized Volume Oscillator Normalized Volume Oscillator

An expanded version of the Normalized Volume indicator. Added means facilitating visual analysis of the indicator's values.

ZigZagHistory ZigZagHistory

Besides already fixed bars, the indicator shows the intermediate static positions of the ZigZag indicator. It will be helpful for those developing systems based on ZigZag.