Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
LSMA in Color - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 34855
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: FX Sniper
The indicator is build on the basis of moving averages. Its main feature is entering/leaving signal - the indicator's line is colored in a certain color signaling for the user to buy or to sell. The accuracy of the signal is very high. If even you don't enter the market using this indicator, it will ideally suit you to help close your positions.
The indicator catches practically the entire trend. However, it is not very good at flat market. This is why, when closing a position by this indicator's signal, you will have the largest profit entering a "trend" position.
Besides, when entering a position, you will always follow the trend. This high spot makes it even more attractive.
Demo it First... $5000 Flipped To $243K in 3 Months. Coders Needed, Not Finished.News
Trading on news.
An expanded version of the Normalized Volume indicator. Added means facilitating visual analysis of the indicator's values.ZigZagHistory
Besides already fixed bars, the indicator shows the intermediate static positions of the ZigZag indicator. It will be helpful for those developing systems based on ZigZag.