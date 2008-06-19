Watch how to download trading robots for free
Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
Indicator Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2. Another version of the recommended indicator.
Parameters:
BClockClr= Aqua;
ClksColor= Lime;
TDCOL= Aqua;
show.Bclk=true ;
myFont ="Arial Bold" ;
myFont2 ="Verdana Bold" ;
Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2
