Indicators

Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2. Another version of the recommended indicator.

Parameters:

BClockClr= Aqua;
ClksColor= Lime;
TDCOL= Aqua;
show.Bclk=true ;
myFont ="Arial Bold" ;
myFont2 ="Verdana Bold" ;


