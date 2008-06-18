Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigAndZag - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 51141
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Another version of popular ZigZag.
Parameters:
extern int KeelOver=55; // For M15
extern int Slalom=17; // For M15
ZigAndZag
SignalTable
An original indicator that shows buying/selling signals.Fractals.
A standard indicator Fractals, that doesn't redraw the lasr fractal....
Priliv_s
Reversal indicator. It represents 3 lines of different colors showing the trend speed on the current, the nearest larger and the next larger timeframe (TF).Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2
Indicator Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2. Another version of the recommended indicator.