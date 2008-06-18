CodeBaseSections
ZigAndZag - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ZigAndZag.mq4 (15.51 KB)
Another version of popular ZigZag.

Parameters:

extern int KeelOver=55; // For M15
extern int Slalom=17; // For M15


ZigAndZag

