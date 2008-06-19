The indicator represents 3 lines of different colors showing the trend speed on the current, the nearest larger and the next larger timeframe (TF).

Beige line means calculations with the smallest period (current TF).



Green line represents the nearest larger TF in the current TF.



Red line is used to represent the trend in the next larger TF. It can be applied to any timeframes.



Inflection of the indicator means that the trend direction has changed.

Priliv_s

