Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Priliv_s - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14005
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator represents 3 lines of different colors showing the trend speed on the current, the nearest larger and the next larger timeframe (TF).
Beige line means calculations with the smallest period (current TF).
Green line represents the nearest larger TF in the current TF.
Red line is used to represent the trend in the next larger TF. It can be applied to any timeframes.
Inflection of the indicator means that the trend direction has changed.
Priliv_s
ZigAndZag
Another version of popular ZigZag.SignalTable
An original indicator that shows buying/selling signals.
Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2
Indicator Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2. Another version of the recommended indicator.News
Trading on news.