CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

News - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
34106
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Level_Trading.mq4 (13.29 KB) view
News.mq4 (14.11 KB) view
PPO.mq4 (3.69 KB) view
Support_and_Resistance_.mq4 (2.11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: Andrei Bulagin.


Helpful stuff!

16.30 М . This news is of the 2nd importance

16.00 Н . This news is of the 3rd importance Most important!

16.00 L . This news is of the 1st importance

please note that the market is not overbought or oversold!!

Here you can see how the market affects the news

Fundamental Analysis. Forex / Alpari

Events Calendar

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8204

Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2 Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2

Indicator Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2. Another version of the recommended indicator.

Priliv_s Priliv_s

Reversal indicator. It represents 3 lines of different colors showing the trend speed on the current, the nearest larger and the next larger timeframe (TF).

The MasterMind The MasterMind

Demo it First... $5000 Flipped To $243K in 3 Months. Coders Needed, Not Finished.

LSMA in Color LSMA in Color

The indicator is build on the basis of moving averages. Its main feature is entering/leaving signal - the indicator's line is colored in a certain color signaling for the user to buy or to sell. The accuracy of the signal is very high.