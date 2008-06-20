Watch how to download trading robots for free
The MasterMind - expert for MetaTrader 4
Strategy Tester Report
TheMasterMind
AlpariUS-Demo (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2008.03.31 00:00 - 2008.06.19 07:30 (2008.03.30 - 2008.07.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;
|Bars in test
|17601
|Ticks modelled
|587455
|Modelling quality
|65.18%
|Mismatched charts errors
|62
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|243061.68
|Gross profit
|300660.90
|Gross loss
|-57599.22
|Profit factor
|5.22
|Expected payoff
|15191.35
|Absolute drawdown
|4202.40
|Maximal drawdown
|182004.27 (47.03%)
|Relative drawdown
|90.11% (163677.74)
|Total trades
|16
|Short positions (won %)
|8 (75.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|14 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|71525.61
|loss trade
|-54596.85
|Average
|profit trade
|21475.78
|loss trade
|-28799.61
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (279697.49)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-54596.85)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|279697.49 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-54596.85 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|7
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.03.31 20:50
|buy
|1
|1.60
|1.5774
|1.3774
|0.0000
|2
|2008.04.09 19:00
|close
|1
|1.60
|1.5855
|1.3774
|0.0000
|1334.88
|6334.88
|3
|2008.04.09 19:00
|sell
|2
|2.10
|1.5856
|1.7856
|0.0000
|4
|2008.04.10 18:45
|close
|2
|2.10
|1.5729
|1.7856
|0.0000
|2608.41
|8943.29
|5
|2008.04.10 18:45
|buy
|3
|3.00
|1.5730
|1.3730
|0.0000
|6
|2008.04.11 04:45
|close
|3
|3.00
|1.5773
|1.3730
|0.0000
|1298.10
|10241.39
|7
|2008.04.11 04:46
|sell
|4
|3.40
|1.5772
|1.7772
|0.0000
|8
|2008.05.12 05:55
|close
|4
|3.40
|1.5405
|1.7772
|0.0000
|11561.02
|21802.41
|9
|2008.05.12 05:55
|buy
|5
|7.30
|1.5404
|1.3404
|0.0000
|10
|2008.05.12 12:50
|close
|5
|7.30
|1.5461
|1.3404
|0.0000
|4161.00
|25963.41
|11
|2008.05.12 12:50
|sell
|6
|8.70
|1.5462
|1.7462
|0.0000
|12
|2008.05.19 17:20
|close
|6
|8.70
|1.5490
|1.7462
|0.0000
|-3002.37
|22961.04
|13
|2008.05.19 17:20
|buy
|7
|7.70
|1.5489
|1.3489
|0.0000
|14
|2008.05.21 22:10
|close
|7
|7.70
|1.5789
|1.3489
|0.0000
|23141.58
|46102.62
|15
|2008.05.21 22:10
|sell
|8
|15.40
|1.5788
|1.7788
|0.0000
|16
|2008.05.27 22:05
|close
|8
|15.40
|1.5684
|1.7788
|0.0000
|15156.68
|61259.30
|17
|2008.05.27 22:05
|buy
|9
|20.50
|1.5685
|1.3685
|0.0000
|18
|2008.05.28 09:20
|close
|9
|20.50
|1.5750
|1.3685
|0.0000
|13380.35
|74639.65
|19
|2008.05.28 09:20
|sell
|10
|25.00
|1.5751
|1.7751
|0.0000
|20
|2008.05.29 18:10
|close
|10
|25.00
|1.5517
|1.7751
|0.0000
|57802.50
|132442.15
|21
|2008.05.29 18:10
|buy
|11
|44.40
|1.5518
|1.3518
|0.0000
|22
|2008.06.05 20:15
|close
|11
|44.40
|1.5581
|1.3518
|0.0000
|28811.16
|161253.31
|23
|2008.06.05 20:15
|sell
|12
|54.10
|1.5582
|1.7582
|0.0000
|24
|2008.06.10 20:45
|close
|12
|54.10
|1.5447
|1.7582
|0.0000
|71525.61
|232778.92
|25
|2008.06.10 20:46
|buy
|13
|78.10
|1.5445
|1.3445
|0.0000
|26
|2008.06.13 00:30
|close
|13
|78.10
|1.5466
|1.3445
|0.0000
|17455.35
|250234.27
|27
|2008.06.13 00:30
|sell
|14
|83.90
|1.5467
|1.7467
|0.0000
|28
|2008.06.17 02:15
|close
|14
|83.90
|1.5465
|1.7467
|0.0000
|117.46
|250351.73
|29
|2008.06.17 02:15
|buy
|15
|84.00
|1.5464
|1.3464
|0.0000
|30
|2008.06.18 19:40
|close
|15
|84.00
|1.5526
|1.3464
|0.0000
|52306.80
|302658.53
|31
|2008.06.18 19:40
|sell
|16
|101.50
|1.5527
|1.7527
|0.0000
|32
|2008.06.19 07:30
|close at stop
|16
|101.50
|1.5578
|1.7527
|0.0000
|-54596.85
|248061.68
Trading on news.Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2
Indicator Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2. Another version of the recommended indicator.
LSMA in Color
The indicator is build on the basis of moving averages. Its main feature is entering/leaving signal - the indicator's line is colored in a certain color signaling for the user to buy or to sell. The accuracy of the signal is very high.Normalized Volume Oscillator
An expanded version of the Normalized Volume indicator. Added means facilitating visual analysis of the indicator's values.