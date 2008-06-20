CodeBaseSections
Experts

The MasterMind - expert for MetaTrader 4

Strategy Tester Report

TheMasterMind
AlpariUS-Demo (Build 216)
Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2008.03.31 00:00 - 2008.06.19 07:30 (2008.03.30 - 2008.07.01)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters Lots=200; StopLoss=2000; TakeProfit=0; TradeAtCloseBar=true; TrailingStop=0; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; MagicNumber=0; Repeat=3; Periods=5; UseAlert=false; SendEmail=true; TradeLog="MasterMind"; Slippage=3; Indicator_Setting="---------- Indicator Setting"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=5; Method=3; Smoothing=1; Filter=5; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=Yellow; SignalPriceSELL=Aqua; CountBars=1485;

Bars in test 17601 Ticks modelled 587455 Modelling quality 65.18%
Mismatched charts errors 62




Initial deposit 5000.00



Total net profit 243061.68 Gross profit 300660.90 Gross loss -57599.22
Profit factor 5.22 Expected payoff 15191.35

Absolute drawdown 4202.40 Maximal drawdown 182004.27 (47.03%) Relative drawdown 90.11% (163677.74)

Total trades 16 Short positions (won %) 8 (75.00%) Long positions (won %) 8 (100.00%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 14 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total) 2 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade 71525.61 loss trade -54596.85
Average profit trade 21475.78 loss trade -28799.61
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 9 (279697.49) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-54596.85)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 279697.49 (9) consecutive loss (count of losses) -54596.85 (1)
Average consecutive wins 7 consecutive losses 1
# Time Type Order Size Price S / L T / P Profit Balance
1 2008.03.31 20:50 buy 1 1.60 1.5774 1.3774 0.0000
2 2008.04.09 19:00 close 1 1.60 1.5855 1.3774 0.0000 1334.88 6334.88
3 2008.04.09 19:00 sell 2 2.10 1.5856 1.7856 0.0000
4 2008.04.10 18:45 close 2 2.10 1.5729 1.7856 0.0000 2608.41 8943.29
5 2008.04.10 18:45 buy 3 3.00 1.5730 1.3730 0.0000
6 2008.04.11 04:45 close 3 3.00 1.5773 1.3730 0.0000 1298.10 10241.39
7 2008.04.11 04:46 sell 4 3.40 1.5772 1.7772 0.0000
8 2008.05.12 05:55 close 4 3.40 1.5405 1.7772 0.0000 11561.02 21802.41
9 2008.05.12 05:55 buy 5 7.30 1.5404 1.3404 0.0000
10 2008.05.12 12:50 close 5 7.30 1.5461 1.3404 0.0000 4161.00 25963.41
11 2008.05.12 12:50 sell 6 8.70 1.5462 1.7462 0.0000
12 2008.05.19 17:20 close 6 8.70 1.5490 1.7462 0.0000 -3002.37 22961.04
13 2008.05.19 17:20 buy 7 7.70 1.5489 1.3489 0.0000
14 2008.05.21 22:10 close 7 7.70 1.5789 1.3489 0.0000 23141.58 46102.62
15 2008.05.21 22:10 sell 8 15.40 1.5788 1.7788 0.0000
16 2008.05.27 22:05 close 8 15.40 1.5684 1.7788 0.0000 15156.68 61259.30
17 2008.05.27 22:05 buy 9 20.50 1.5685 1.3685 0.0000
18 2008.05.28 09:20 close 9 20.50 1.5750 1.3685 0.0000 13380.35 74639.65
19 2008.05.28 09:20 sell 10 25.00 1.5751 1.7751 0.0000
20 2008.05.29 18:10 close 10 25.00 1.5517 1.7751 0.0000 57802.50 132442.15
21 2008.05.29 18:10 buy 11 44.40 1.5518 1.3518 0.0000
22 2008.06.05 20:15 close 11 44.40 1.5581 1.3518 0.0000 28811.16 161253.31
23 2008.06.05 20:15 sell 12 54.10 1.5582 1.7582 0.0000
24 2008.06.10 20:45 close 12 54.10 1.5447 1.7582 0.0000 71525.61 232778.92
25 2008.06.10 20:46 buy 13 78.10 1.5445 1.3445 0.0000
26 2008.06.13 00:30 close 13 78.10 1.5466 1.3445 0.0000 17455.35 250234.27
27 2008.06.13 00:30 sell 14 83.90 1.5467 1.7467 0.0000
28 2008.06.17 02:15 close 14 83.90 1.5465 1.7467 0.0000 117.46 250351.73
29 2008.06.17 02:15 buy 15 84.00 1.5464 1.3464 0.0000
30 2008.06.18 19:40 close 15 84.00 1.5526 1.3464 0.0000 52306.80 302658.53
31 2008.06.18 19:40 sell 16 101.50 1.5527 1.7527 0.0000
32 2008.06.19 07:30 close at stop 16 101.50 1.5578 1.7527 0.0000 -54596.85 248061.68
Trading on news.

Indicator Otcfx_b-clock modified V3.2. Another version of the recommended indicator.

The indicator is build on the basis of moving averages. Its main feature is entering/leaving signal - the indicator's line is colored in a certain color signaling for the user to buy or to sell. The accuracy of the signal is very high.

An expanded version of the Normalized Volume indicator. Added means facilitating visual analysis of the indicator's values.