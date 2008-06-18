CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SignalTable - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
43440
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
signalTable.mq4 (4.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An original indicator that shows buying/selling signals.

Parameters:

scaleX=20,
scaleY=20,
offsetX=35,
offsetY=20,
fontSize=20,
corner=2,
symbolCodeBuy=67,
symbolCodeSell=68,
symbolCodeNoSignal=73;


SignalTable

Fractals. Fractals.

A standard indicator Fractals, that doesn't redraw the lasr fractal....

MacdPatternTraderv02 MacdPatternTraderv02

The pattern of the MACD trend continuation

ZigAndZag ZigAndZag

Another version of popular ZigZag.

Priliv_s Priliv_s

Reversal indicator. It represents 3 lines of different colors showing the trend speed on the current, the nearest larger and the next larger timeframe (TF).