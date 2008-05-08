Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Signal_Bars_MFI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19992
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: cja
The indicator displays helpful information for the trader.
Signal_Bars_MFI
#SF_Trend_Lines
It draws a channel with recommendations."Forex Profit" System
Indicators Parabolic SAR and Exponential Moving Average are used in the system.