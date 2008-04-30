CodeBaseSections
Range_v2.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Range_v2_2.mq4 (4.61 KB)
Author: IgorAD

One more version of the indicator Range.

Parameters:

extern string TimeFrame= "D1";
extern int Shift =0;
extern int AjShift=0;
extern string TimeFrames="1,5,15,30;H1(60);H4;D1;W1;MN";

