Indicators

MTF_Stochastic_SmL - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Christof Risch (iya)

Indicator MTF_Stochastic_SmL. Uses signals Stochastic'а.

The brief explanatory

TimeFrame - 0 [1=M1, 5=M5, 15=M15, ..., 1440=D1, 10080=W1, 43200=MN1]
KPeriod - 5
DPeriod - 3
Slowing - 3
MAMethod - 0 [0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA]
PriceField - 0 [0=Hi/Low, 1=Close/Close]



Indicator mtf_stochastic_sml

