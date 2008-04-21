Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MTF_Stochastic_SmL - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15160
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Christof Risch (iya)
Indicator MTF_Stochastic_SmL. Uses signals Stochastic'а.
TimeFrame - 0 [1=M1, 5=M5, 15=M15, ..., 1440=D1, 10080=W1, 43200=MN1]
KPeriod - 5
DPeriod - 3
Slowing - 3
MAMethod - 0 [0=SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA]
PriceField - 0 [0=Hi/Low, 1=Close/Close]
Indicator mtf_stochastic_sml
Indicator MTF_OsMA_Lc. Copied indicator OsMACD_M (it OsMA_Lc). Only now OsMA_Lc it is caused through iCustom.MTF_WildersDMI_v1m
Indicator MTF_WildersDMI_v1m. One more version of indicator WildersDMI_v1. Works with indicator ADX_WildersDMI_v1m.
Indicator Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift. Shows various recommendations, in particular on purchase and sale in percentage terms, the current price...Dolly_Trading Times _3
Indicator Dolly_Trading Times _3. Shows working hours.